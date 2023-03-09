Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $69,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.33. 444,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,417. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

