Rakon Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Rakon has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001033 BTC on major exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $54.23 million and approximately $19,291.68 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00427475 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.63 or 0.28894476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration."

