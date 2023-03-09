Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $26.79

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $27.37. Range Resources shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 147,361 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Range Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 4,261,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the period. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,514,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

