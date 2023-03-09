Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,000 ($24.05) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,720 ($20.68).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec cut shares of Rathbones Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.39) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rathbones Group to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,950 ($23.45) to GBX 2,100 ($25.25) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,079 ($25.00).

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 2,028 ($24.39) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,090.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,961.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,553.28 ($18.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,245 ($27.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,481.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 56 ($0.67) dividend. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,243.90%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

