Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $403,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

