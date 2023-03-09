Raydium (RAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.08 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Raydium has a total market cap of $46.31 million and approximately $18.08 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,678,562 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

