Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading Up 5%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 348,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 851,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

See Also

