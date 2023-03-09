Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Insider Dawn Carter Bir Sells 54,954 Shares

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 3rd, Dawn Carter Bir sold 2,166 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $191,149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.96. 865,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,056. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 78,439 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 48,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 420,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

