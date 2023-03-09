Reef Achieves Market Cap of $58.23 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Reef has a market cap of $58.23 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,734,086,151 coins and its circulating supply is 21,734,020,551 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.

Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

