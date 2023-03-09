Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.19. 125,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,295,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RLAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,190 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,784,000 after buying an additional 1,667,873 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,093,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

