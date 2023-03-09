Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) recently:

3/9/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $35.00.

3/6/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $25.00.

3/2/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $16.00.

3/1/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $25.00.

2/28/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $28.00.

1/10/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

