Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Elastic (ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Elastic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.87. 276,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,800. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

