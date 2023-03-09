Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Elastic (ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/3/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2023 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Elastic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2023 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2023 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2023 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00.
Elastic Price Performance
Shares of ESTC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.87. 276,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,800. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.