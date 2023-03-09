Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 9th (AKBA, ANGPY, AQST, DROOF, ENLC, EVC, EXAS, FQVLF, FRO, GHL)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 9th:
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.
Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $168.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $151.00.
HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ITV (LON:ITV) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating.
ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock.
Volution Group (OTC:VLUTF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
