Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 9th (AKBA, ANGPY, AQST, DROOF, ENLC, EVC, EXAS, FQVLF, FRO, GHL)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 9th:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Akebia Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $168.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $151.00.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ITV (LON:ITV) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock.

Volution Group (OTC:VLUTF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.