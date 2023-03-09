Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by MIC Capital Management UK LLP

MIC Capital Management UK LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,800 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 3.7% of MIC Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MIC Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $20,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after buying an additional 371,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after buying an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 257,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,563,000 after buying an additional 646,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.98. 381,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,288. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

