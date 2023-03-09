Reviewing Eurocash (EUSHF) & The Competition

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Eurocash to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eurocash and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Eurocash alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eurocash Competitors 1093 2646 2820 103 2.29

Eurocash currently has a consensus price target of $13.10, indicating a potential upside of 666.08%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Eurocash’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eurocash is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Eurocash Competitors 1.95% 15.70% 5.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Eurocash and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eurocash and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A 1.30 Eurocash Competitors $28.49 billion $704.94 million 142.36

Eurocash’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eurocash competitors beat Eurocash on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Eurocash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 179 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,569 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 417 Inmedio press salons; 9,149 abc network grocery stores; and 5,570 franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. is based in Komorniki, Poland.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.