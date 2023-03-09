Reviewing Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) & América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV)

Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Globe Telecom pays an annual dividend of $35.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 84.4%. América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $3.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. Globe Telecom pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. América Móvil pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. América Móvil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Globe Telecom and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Telecom 1 1 0 0 1.50 América Móvil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

América Móvil has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.21%. Given América Móvil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Globe Telecom.

This table compares Globe Telecom and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Telecom N/A N/A N/A $89.75 0.47 América Móvil $844,501.00 N/A N/A $21.76 0.98

Globe Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than América Móvil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Telecom and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Telecom N/A N/A N/A América Móvil N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Globe Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

América Móvil beats Globe Telecom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia). Its products and services include wireless voice, wireless data and value-added services, fixed voice, fixed data, broadband and IT services, Pay TV and over-the-top (OTT) services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

