Reviewing Invacare (IVCRQ) and Its Rivals

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Invacare to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Invacare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 289 1065 2250 78 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 26.39%. Given Invacare’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $110.89 million 7.42

This table compares Invacare and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Invacare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -205.57% -85.94% -23.03%

Volatility & Risk

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invacare competitors beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

