Reviewing Kirby (NYSE:KEX) & Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kirby and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby $2.78 billion 1.58 $122.29 million $2.03 36.10 Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.33 -$2.27 billion ($5.41) -2.82

Kirby has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirby, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.9% of Kirby shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kirby shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kirby and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby 0 0 4 0 3.00 Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kirby presently has a consensus target price of $85.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Kirby’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kirby is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Profitability

This table compares Kirby and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby 4.39% 4.27% 2.32% Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87%

Volatility and Risk

Kirby has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kirby beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system. The Distribution and Services segment is involved in after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

