RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Stone House Capital Management LLC

Stone House Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. RH makes up about 7.0% of Stone House Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stone House Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in RH by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.06.

RH stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.21. The stock had a trading volume of 106,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $390.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total transaction of $35,955.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total transaction of $35,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,752 shares of company stock worth $107,945,101. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

