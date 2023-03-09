Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.46 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000993 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $72.46 million and approximately $535,249.19 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

