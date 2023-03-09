RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

