Ring Energy (REI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ring Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $361.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 43.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

