Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,380 ($64.69) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($82.97) to GBX 7,400 ($88.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.32) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.56) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($80.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.19) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,129.23 ($73.70).

RIO traded down GBX 256 ($3.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,704 ($68.59). The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,061.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($77.03).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.21), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($154,316.67). Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

