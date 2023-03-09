River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 131,750 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 131,750 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 18,806,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,241,277. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

