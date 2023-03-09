River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 131,756 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 520.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,756 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,476. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

