River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 18,990 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.12. 2,226,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.23 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.