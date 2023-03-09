River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 31,032 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,032 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 707,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,509 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 209,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 133,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 540,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $49.58. 2,985,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,601,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

