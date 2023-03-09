River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $17.39 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,148 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for about 1.4% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.86. 833,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.