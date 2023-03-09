River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 48,452 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 920,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,720,979 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,675,000 after acquiring an additional 95,230 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 212,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 232,952 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 98,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,805 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,749,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

