River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 18,216 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AMG traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.39. 27,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.11. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

