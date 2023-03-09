River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 88,881 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,881 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.63% of GAN worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GAN by 73.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of GAN by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN Stock Performance

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 67,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,871. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAN Profile

Several analysts recently commented on GAN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on GAN to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of GAN to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.