Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
RVSB stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.00.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
