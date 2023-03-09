Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

RVSB stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

