Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as low as C$2.51. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 134,727 shares.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

