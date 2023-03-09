Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Shares Down 1.1%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.87. 5,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.15.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

