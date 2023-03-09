Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 2.4%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 5,322,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 5,389,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.21.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

