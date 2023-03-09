Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.72.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

