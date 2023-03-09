Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Down 5.7%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 68,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 389,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Rover Group by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at $611,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

