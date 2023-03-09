Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €103.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €103.00 ($109.57) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMW. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($120.21) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ETR:BMW traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €100.96 ($107.40). 928,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a twelve month high of €102.02 ($108.53). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.