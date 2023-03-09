Royal Bank of Canada Raises Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $21.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Life Time Group Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

