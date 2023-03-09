Royal Bank of Canada Raises Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $21.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.