Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Michael Thomas Vanacker Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

