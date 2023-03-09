Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,715,000 after buying an additional 836,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 146,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $96.15 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.