SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.45

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €12.45 ($13.24) and last traded at €12.40 ($13.19), with a volume of 77087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.42 ($13.21).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFQ shares. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($20.85) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.89) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.55 and its 200-day moving average is €8.86.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Featured Articles

