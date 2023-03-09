Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 574,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 24.7% in the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 21,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 933,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $134,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $182.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average is $153.30. The company has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

