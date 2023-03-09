Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,843 shares of company stock worth $4,927,095. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $182.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

