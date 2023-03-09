Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 908,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,170,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.