Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Down 4.9%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 714,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,180,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
SAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.
