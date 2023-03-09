Santa Monica Partners LP Buys New Stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 134,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Boston Omaha makes up 2.3% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Santa Monica Partners LP owned about 0.45% of Boston Omaha as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOC traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 16,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.22 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Omaha Profile

BOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

(Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.