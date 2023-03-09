Sapphire Price Hits $0.0267 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Sapphire has a market cap of $24.11 million and approximately $3,828.86 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.43 or 0.07079792 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00028246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

