Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share.
NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,261. The stock has a market cap of $516.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 9.01.
In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 48,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares in the company, valued at $84,240,980.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
