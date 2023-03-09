Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 322,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

